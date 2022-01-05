MBF to Buhari: You can only delay introduction of state police, it’ll happen in Nigeria





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent comment dismissing the option of creating State Police in the country would only delay the actualization of the legitimate agitation of the people which would eventually come to fruition.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who on Wednesday was reacting to a clip of the President’s recent television interview said the practice of true federalism was crucial to the survival of the country.

His words: “It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari would say that State Police is not an option. He can only delay legitimate agitations of the people but cannot stop it.

“We must practice true federalism which is what Nigeria is. You cannot rule Nigeria as a totalitarian state. And the federal government cannot continue to impose on the federating units its authority using federal police and federal institutions.