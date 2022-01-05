Ogun rolls out measures to combat students’ misconduct





James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State government on Tuesday rolled out some measures aimed at combat unruly behaviours and other acts of indiscipline among students in public secondary schools in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbagbu, said several measures had been put in place to checkmate the misconduct among the students noted that the problem of misbehaviours amongst students is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

Arigbagbu said government would not fold its arms and allowed the incidences that happened in some of its schools last term reared its ugly head again.

The commissioner explained that series of meetings were held with all stakeholders in the education industry in the state in repositioning the schools to model ones among the comity of schools, not only in the South West but the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper