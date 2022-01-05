Presidency to spend N2.102bn on refreshment, wildlife, miscellaneous, others





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Presidency is to spend a total sum of NN2.102 billion on refreshment, wildlife maintenance and miscellaneous in the 2022 budget estimate recently signed into law by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The sum to be spent by the Presidency for State House Operations is also going to be on sports activities and renovation of buildings in the fiscal year.

READ ALSO:NDDC: We’re fed up with Buhari’s empty promises – Ndokwa youths

From the amount, the Presidency is expected to spent N35,983,460 on sporting and gaming activities; N57,269,895 on wildlife and N1,023,679,451 in the year under review.

Similarly, the sum of N135,953,460 will be spent on refreshment and N55,056,446 on renovation works.

The spending is expected to come from N4,596,128,367 recurrent expenditure and N7,717,279,814 for Capital .

All these are to be spent out of N91,652,254,250 for personnel, N16,252,859,677 for overhead, 42,705,496,007 for capital from a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper