Southwest govs: Police officer’s disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion





Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

Want Buhari to intervene, call on lG to explain intrusion

Condemn AGF, Malami for the gross moral turpitude

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Sanwo-Olu addressing Magodo protesters

Governors in the South West have described the defying of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu order by Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, to vacate the Magodo Phase 2 Estate area of the state as an unacceptable intrusion.

The CSP claimed that they were in the estate on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, through the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and has not been directed to leave.

Governor Sanwo- Olu’s intervention came when he paid an unscheduled visit to the estate, following fresh protests by residents over the large presence of armed policemen in the estate.

Chairman of the South West Forum…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper