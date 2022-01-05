We’ll use maximum force to quell attempted jailbreaks, invasion – FG





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the botched attempt by some unruly inmates at the Ile-Ife Custodial Centre to breach the security of the facility, the Federal Government has again disclosed of its readiness to use maximum force to resist such attacks.

It said as the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria, the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has the mandate to ensure that crime suspects and hardened criminals are not inappropriately released into the society.

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja also commended the gallantry of the officers and men of Ile-Ife Custodial Centre for their professionalism in containing the attempted jailbreak in the Centre.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in the statement said Mr Nababa gave the commendation in the wake of the chaos initiated by a group of inmates who attacked some officers at the Centre and…





