Withdrawal of soldiers from Ondo correctional centres will induce jailbreaks, Akeredolu raises alarm





Accuses Army of inducing steps toward jail breaks

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condemned in strong terms, the withdrawal of men of the Nigerian Army from the Correctional Centers across the State, lamenting that it would induce jailbreaks

Akeredolu has therefore accused the Army of inducing steps toward jailbreaks in the state.

Akeredolu, who received a full briefing of the situation from the Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi expressed worries that the action could encourage jailbreak.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centers which belong to the Federal Government.

“Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centers in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper