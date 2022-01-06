Audit Report: 12 MDAs fail to remit N5bn taxes





… as extra-budgetary spending hits N49bn, indicts FMARD

… uncovers N18bn on misappropriation of funds

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, OAuGF, has disclosed that about 12 Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, MDAs, failed to remit N5 billion worth of taxes.

The MDAs it listed, were, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology, Nigerian Correctional Service, House of Representatives, National Assembly Service Commission, the Senate and Department of Petroleum Resources.

Others were, Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited Abuja, Advertising Practitioner’s Council of Nigeria, Federal Medical centres in Keffi, Yenagoa and Ondo.

The OAuGF in its 2019 audit report obtained by Vanguard, stated that the sum of N5,828,621,715.06 was the amount of taxes not remitted by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper