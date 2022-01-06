Brigadier’s convoy jumps red light, hits Lagos Dep Gov, Obafemi Hamzat’s car





By Bose Adelaja

What would have resulted into a fatal accident was reportedly prevented in Lagos State, on Thursday, after the convoy of a Brigadier reportedly jumped red light and hit the convoy of Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The incident reportedly occured at about 6.05pm at Adebayo Kuku Junction, by Alfred Rewane Road.

The Deputy Governor was said to have swiftly restored peace at the scene.

An eyewitness, Madam Ejiro Clement, who alerted Vanguard about the incident, said the Deputy Governor’s convoy was heading for Osborne from Marina when the incident occurred.

READ ALSO: Fashola ‘arrests’ Col, Sergeant on BRT lane

She said: “I witnessed the incident while coming from Lekki Phase 1. Some traffic officials were doing their routine job at the junction when the Deputy Governor’s convoy stopped to obey the traffic light.

“Surprisingly, the convoy of a Brigadier was seen driving recklessly and did not obey the traffic light.

“Funny…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper