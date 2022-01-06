BUA Foods receives approval to list on the NGX





BUA Foods Plc (“BUA Foods” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list on the Main Board of The Nigerian Exchange (“NGX”).

BUA Foods has satisfied the listing requirements of The Exchange and obtained relevant regulatory approvals, as a result, BUA Foods is now listed in the consumer goods sector of the Exchange, with the ticker “BUAFOODS”.

A total of 18,000,000,000 (eighteen billion) shares were admitted to trading, representing the total issued share capital of the Company.

The listing by introduction means that the shares of existing BUA Foods’ shareholders has been listed without an additional public sale of shares. Henceforth, all BUA Foods shareholders will be free to trade their shares on the Exchange.

Commenting on the listing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, CON, Chairman of BUA Group said “I am delighted that yet another member of BUA Group has been listed on the NGX. This shows our commitment to national…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper