Emulate former Gov Ibori on equitable development, ex-militant tells Okowa

By Tunde Oso

An ex-militant leader and the national Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has urged Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to emulate the leadership style of former governor of the oil-rich state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, especially as he is touted to being his political godfather.

This was made known in a statement issued by the former warlord in Abuja, Tuesday stressing the need for Governor Okowa to spread development equitably to all parts of the state.

Akpodoro, who lamented that Governor Okowa is sidelining those who worked for his second term emergence, which included members of his coalition, noted that, ‘Okowa’s godfather’ didn’t lead the state in the style the Ika-born medical doctor-turned politician is running the affairs of the state.

According to Akpodoro, who is also the Co-ordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC, alleged that the governor doesn’t…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper