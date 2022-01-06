FG rebuffs private sector, imposes N10/litre tax on soft drinks





By Emma Ujah & Peter Egwuatu

The federal government has in troduced an excise duty of N10 per litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, disclosed this during the public presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Act yesterday in Abuja.

Excise duty is a form of tax imposed on the locally manufactured goods.

The new policy, now referred as ‘Sugar Tax’, is contained in the Finance Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021.

Ahmed said the 2021 Finance Act also raised excise duties and revenues for the health sector.

The Minister said the excise duty on soft drinks would discourage excessive consumption of sugar beverages which contributes to diabetes, obesity among others.

She stated: “There’s now an excise duty of N10/ per litre imposed on all non-alcoholic and sweetened…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper