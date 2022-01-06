FG’s deficit spending rises 33% to over N7trn in 11 months





As oil revenue underperforms by 47%

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Babajide Komolafe

The Federal Government, FG, recorded a budget deficit of N7. 052 trillion in the eleven months ending November last year (11M-21), representing 33 per cent increase when compared with the N5.32 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 (11M-2020).

The deficit recorded represents 9.2 per cent above the N6.449 trillion aggregate deficit in the 2021 budget.

READ ALSOInsecurity: Uproar as Buhari says state police not an option

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday at the Public Presentation of 2022 budget, in Abuja, saying as at the end of November, deficit spending had risen to N7.052 trillion, instead of the prorata figure of N 5.911 trillion.

The figure announced by the Minister confirms Vanguard Public Finance report in December 2021. The report which was based on data by the Central Bank of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper