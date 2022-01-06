Guardiola returns positive Covid test, out of City’s FA Cup tie against Swindon





Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola will miss his side’s third round FA Cup tie against Swindon Town on Friday after he returned a positive Covid-19 test.

He becomes the latest Premier League manager to test positive for coronavirus – Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp were the latest casualties.

Seven players and 14 backroom staff from within the first-team are in self-isolation, including Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo.

Assistant coach, Rodolfo Borrell will be in charge while Guardiola recovers.

A club statement reads: “The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper