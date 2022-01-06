“I wish my father saw me emerging best graduating student”





By Adesina Wahab

He was the cynosure of all eyes during the recent graduation ceremony of the Kaduna State University, KASU, where he won a lot of prizes, but he had one big regret on that day, as he wished his father was alive to witness and savour the joy of the day with him.

Ededa Emmanuel Matthew, 23, from Benue State, graduated from the Department of Microbiology with the CGPA of 4.97 to to top the honours list.

Recalling how the journey to academic stardom started in a phone chat with Vanguard, he commended the great inspirational role played by his late father who died in 2007 following a brief illness.

Emmanuel was a primary five pupil when his father passed on and he is full of praise for his mother who rose to the occasion to give him university education.

“The last conversation I had with my dad was one of those triggers, what I consider today to be the most potent force that brought about the greatest turn of event in my academic life. Few days…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper