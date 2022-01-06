I won’t anoint any candidate — Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he would not play the role of a kingmaker in the choice of his successor and any other elective office, stressing that anyone aspiring to serve will emerge from his(aspirant’s) ward.

The President also said that he tried about three times to contest for Presidency before he emerged, and so anyone that wants to become the next president should also work for it.

President Buhari stated the above in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, aired on Thursday night.

He said that it was his hope to leave the country in 2023 more secured than what it is currently.

READ ALSO:

Restructuring: My problem with South-East — Buhari

I’m absolutely aware of Nigerians’ suffering — Buhari

Buhari: Nnamdi Kanu’s case beyond ordinary political issue ―…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper