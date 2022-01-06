Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in education sector — Experts





By Elizabeth Osayande

Speakers at a public lecture organised by the management of Corona College of Education have called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector due to the high level of insecurity in the sector and the attendant negative effects.

They made the call at the third public lecture of the school with the theme: Emergent Security Issues in Nigeria: The Facts, Puzzles and Remedies for the Education Sector.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, who was also the guest lecturer, urged the government and every stakeholder not to handle these emergent security issues with levity.

According to him: “People really need to know what it means when there is a crisis in a sector. It means that the country cannot make any meaningful economic development or growth if we don’t fix that sector.

‘’The spate of the challenges, ranging from kidnappings, to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper