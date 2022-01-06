Insecurity: Introduction of Community Volunteer Guards will stem attacks- Ex CoS Orbunde





Orbunde

By Peter Duru- Makurdi

The immediately past Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Mr. Terwase Orbunde has advocated the introduction of Community Volunteer Guards in the rural communities as it exists in Benue state as a means of checking worsening insecurity in the country.

He said the guards when introduced would support the conventional security personnel and also serve as the first line of defense for the people when there is security breach in the communities before the arrival of the conventional security personnel.

The governorship aspirant who gave the suggestion on Wednesday during an interaction with newsmen in Makurdi said the introduction of the Guards would add impetus to the fight against insecurity in the state and country.

He said “every community should have a Community Volunteer Guards made up of the people in the community, that is why it is volunteer and they would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper