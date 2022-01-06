Insecurity: Uproar as Buhari says state police not an option





President Muhammadu Buhari during a special interview with Channels TV. PHOTO: YouTube

By Anayo Okoli, Regional Editor, South-East, Dayo Johnson, Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Samuel Oyadongha, Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Peter Duru, Dirisu Yakubu, Luminous Jannamike & Olayinka Ajayi

LAGOS — President Muhammadu Buhari for the umpteenth time, yesterday, rejected the clamour for state police as a solution to worsening security situation in the country.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television last night, the President said: “State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local governments and the governors. Are the third tiers of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth; the fight between local governments and the governor.”

The president’s position, which came a day after a Chief Superintendent of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper