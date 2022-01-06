SUV kills fruit seller, son in Akwa Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu, UYO

TRAGEDY struck along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on Wednesday as an SUV killed a roadside fruits seller and her four-year-old son.

Sources who witnessed the accident told Vanguard on Thursday that the small boy died on the spot, while the mother identified as Nsima Sylvester Etim, was rushed to a hospital where she died.

It was gathered that the driver, whose identity could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, skidded off the road and hit the woman and her son.

The car also hit a tricycle parked in front of a welder’s shop.

Some eyewitnesses were even quick to conclude that the driver must have lost control of the vehicle because he was driving at a high speed.

A survivor

The welder, who simply identified himself as Utibe, said only God saved him from being killed.

He said when he saw the vehicle coming towards his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper