Top 7 Nigerian Pop Albums of 2021





By Kingsley Agwuma

From the release of multiplexed singles, extended plays accompanied by a few studio albums in 2021, music creators in different ways have made the culture viable through projects and an array of records.

A variety of music albums were curated and this list is a retrospective collection of these top 7 projects. Mostly the ones spanning through pop gems as well as the influence of the records that surrounded listeners. The list comprises of just original projects released in 2021.

Olamide – UY Scuti:

Olamide’s “UY Scuti which is an array of his musical transition from a crystal clear rapper partly into a pop star, was immediately carried out after the pop star litmus test with his eleventh studio album “Carpe Diem” in 2020.

Currently, Olamide can successfully become a pop star as well as uphold his throne as the street’s most worthy rap star. However, his twelfth studio album UY Scuti has more of him singing than rapping and it is an art portraying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper