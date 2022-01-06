Uma Ukpai Theology School gets NUC’s approval to run BA Religious Studies





Uma Ukpai

By Mary Obaebor

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval to Uma Ukpai School of Theology (UUST), Uyo, Akwa Ibom, affiliated to the University of Uyo to run BA Religious Studies programme.

The approval was conveyed to the Vice Chancellor of UNIYO via a letter dated October 27th, 2021 and signed by the Director of Academic Planning of NUC, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

It reads: ”I am directed to inform the VC that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the under listed programme, to be run in the main campus of the institution with effective from 2020/2021 academic session.”

The approval by the commission followed a successful Resource Verification Assessment visit to the school by a panel which assessed the proposed course and facilities.

The news excited the school, just as arrangements have also been completed to admit students and commence the programmes this academic session.

The Registrar of Uma…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper