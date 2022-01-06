Veteran actress, Iyabo Oko pronounced alive after hours of rumoured death





By Ayo Onikoyi

Contrary to widespread news that popular Nollywood actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko is dead, it is now confirmed that she is still alive.

This is as the actress, who was previously announced dead, came back alive three hours after. Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, gave the updates on Instagram.

Bisi Aisha initially announced her mother’s death in several Instagram posts late on Wednesday night, posting, “My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”.

About three hours after the 62-year-old actress was announced dead, she was said to move her hand.

On Thursday morning, she updated the post, saying, “Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead three hours ago. God, we will forever praise your holy name.”

Iyabo Oko’s transition was also early announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako.

She initially wrote on her Instagram page, “And finally we lost her… RIP Iyabo Oko, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper