Why Buhari don’t want to pardon Nnamdi Kanu – Ogbonna





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Rights activist, Saint Moses Ogbonna, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may be afraid that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will return to the trenches if pardoned by the federal government.

In an interview with Vanguard, Ogbonna further stated that the President is not convinced that Kanu is remorseful over the activities leading to his arrest.

He urged the IPOB leader to stop behaving as if the President cannot do anything than pardoning him, because he is agitating for Biafra.

Ogbonna insisted that there may be a political solution which depends on the approach, stressing that the President is still on course on his promise to Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

In his words: “President Muhammadu Buhari has power to pardon Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“But does the President see Nnamdi Kanu as one who has shown remorse to change…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper