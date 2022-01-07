2022: Freight Forwarders call for fine tune in e-call up, reduction in cost of doing business





File photo of containers-laden trucks on Oshodi-Apapa road.

By Providence Adeyinka

The Congregation of Registered Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria, CREFFPON has said that the e- truck call up system requires fine tuning less than one year in operation.

They are also calling for reduction in the cost of doing business in the Nigerian ports in 2022.

The group said this in a new year message signed by Comrade Edwin Chukwudire Obi, who said that CREFFPON is poised to mobilize the coming together of industry practitioners to cross fertilize ideas and cluster professional energy to make the industry thrive better in the year 2022.

In a statement, he said, “All we crave for is a sense of determination towards attaining an impactful freight forwarding logistics services in the year 2022.”

He said that the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, commitment at tackling the Apapa traffic via e-truck call up…





