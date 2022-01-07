ANLCA collects welfare due, not POF





By Godwin Oritse.

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter, has been drawn to a misleading and unfounded report written by one unknown reporter call Chidi Opara that Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter, have been allegedly collecting Practitioner Operating Fees, POF, at Onne seaport.

For the avoidance of doubt and in keeping the record straight in line with the Association Constitution and CRFFN Act, ANLCA Onne Seaport Chapter has never and has no statutorily mandate to collect POF. The Association have been collecting Association Welfare Dues, AWD, which was a unanimous decision reached by all Executives and Members in line with the Constitution of ANLCA.

This assertion was made by Hon Mike Ebeatu chairman, ANLCA, Onne Seaport Chapter.

