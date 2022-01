.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The appointment was announced to journalists via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina on Friday.

According to the statement, Gbeleyi replaced Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.

“A Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Buhari approves Ayo Gbeleyi as Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper