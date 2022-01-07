Ekiti guber: UP threatens INEC with legal action for rejecting notice of primary





By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee, NWC, of United Patriots, UP, has described as sad and unfortunate, the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission, to reject its notice of party primary for the Ekiti State Governorship election scheduled for June 18, 2022.

National Chairman of UP, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika, in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, warned on the dire consequences of INEC’s decision to undermine the integrity of Judiciary.

Ezeobika accused INEC of ignoring the subsistence of the unanimous Judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered by its President on the 10th of August, 2020 which affirmed the corporate existence of United Patriots as a duly registered political party in Nigeria.

According to him, “We view with serious concerns the decision by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led-INEC to undermine the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper