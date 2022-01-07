Femi Adesina: How Buhari remained constant like the Northern Star despite false predictions





It’s the beginning of a year, and it’s that time you hear all sorts from futurists, perspectivists, and foresight practitioners.

The Good Book tells us of the 5-fold Ministries of Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors, and Teachers. These are offices into which God has called some people, to lead, guide and comfort His people. Unfortunately, however, some people have decided to call themselves, and they go about, running riot all over the place with guesswork, divination, and outright falsehood, all to beguile the people, pass themselves off as somebody, and ultimately make filthy money.

Since he became the leader of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has been an object of futurologists. They have come up with tons of predictions, many of which went wide off the mark, hitting the crossbar.

Many times, they have virtually killed him. Many other times, they have deposed him through the 2019 election. They have foreseen sickness, death, the empty seat at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper