GoG PIRACY: Stakeholders blame Anglophone, Francophone dichotomy





By Godfrey Bivbere

Stakeholders in the maritime industry have blamed the inability of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to tackle piracy in the Gulf of Guinuea, GoG, on the age-long Francophone – Anglophone dichotomy.

The stakeholders were responding to the recent spike in piracy in the GoG.

They are of the opinion that the Francophone nation’s in the sub-region will also follow the direction which their colonial masters want them to, which, most of the times, is against the direction that the sub-regional body wants.

A Director at the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Femi Ajisafe, said there is little ECOWAS or Africa integration can do as long as the dichotomy between Anglophone and Francophone nation’s continues.

According to him, “There is really not much that can be achieved in ECOWAS or African integration so long as francophone countries…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper