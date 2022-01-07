Igbo-Eze North stakeholders, Clergy, Monarchs, others declare support for Ugwuanyi





…Thank governor for peace, security, good governance

A delegation of the people of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State comprising public office holders, those in the business sector and the Diaspora, the clergy and traditional rulers, youths and women, on Friday, trooped to the Government House, Enugu on a Thank-you visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in appreciation of the enduring peace and security in Enugu State as well as the numerous development projects of his administration in their area council in particular and the state in general.

The people of Igbo-Eze North LGA described Gov. Ugwuanyi as an epitome of peace, humility and good governance, adding that the Local Government has never experienced the level of peace and development it enjoys today since its creation.

They maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi has brought peace in Enugu Ezike, assuring the governor that they are solidly behind him and all his decisions between now and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper