INSECURITY: Assist us in policing, DPO beg Nigerians





By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogwashi-Uku division, CSP Na- Allah Mohammed has urged Nigerians to assist the police in the task of policing the country.

Mohammed stated this during the house warming ceremony of the Chairman MIO construction company limited, Mr Meshack Ikechukwu Odide.

READ ALSO:Abuja-based journalist, Ogunshola, declares for Kwara House of Reps seat

The Police boss in a statement by Delta State Ministry of Information Officer in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area, Mr Basil Omenogor,

expressed the commitment of the police to the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

He commended Mr Meshack Ikechukwu Odide for single handedly building a modern residential quarter for the DPO at Ogwashi-Uku.

While saying that Odide is a good friend of the police, he said the quarter would improve the services of the police in the area.

He said: “Mr Meshack Odide is a hardworking young man, full of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper