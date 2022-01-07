IPOB: Boycott Igbo goods up North — CNG tells Northerners





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG has reacted to the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s ban on the consumption of ‘Fulani cows’ (beef) in South-East, calling for a total boycott of all businesses operated by the Igbo all over the North.

CNG through its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said that IPOB’s order issued in a statement on Monday by one Emma Powerful, amounted to a grave provocation and serious threat to northern commercial interests in the South East and by extension, to the physical wellbeing of Northerners living as minorities among Igbo communities.

In a renewed resolve to pay a coin for any direct or indirect attack or threat to Northerners and their interests anywhere in the country, the CNG called for the total boycott of all businesses, goods and services operated by Igbo in the North effective from the same April 2022.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper