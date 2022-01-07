Novena varsity commences law degree programme





The Vice-Chancellor of Novena University Ogume, Delta State, Professor Godwin Chukwuenweniwe Nduka has said the institution’s College of Law has commenced the LL.B Degree programme.

HE added that the degree covered Civil Law, Common Law, Customary Law, Religious Law and Mixed Legal Systems.

Speaking in Asaba, Professor Nduka said the LL.B Degree programme is expected to contribute to the enrichment and enhancement of legal education and practice in Nigeria.

He said it is designed to provide legal education within the realm of a dynamic socio-political environment that encompasses national and global trends and challenges.

READ ALSO: Novena Varsity gets NUC approval for Law, Medical and Postgraduate programmes

Professor Nduka said the main focus of the LL.B Degree programme is to create an environment that encourages intellectual rigour, analytical and critical engagement as well as profound ethical standards.

He said that with respect to the Law courses,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper