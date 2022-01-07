The story of the siege on Magodo





By Azu Ishiekwene

This is a local story and it’s personal. I’m involved. And because I’m involved, I thought the best way to tell it is to hear it from persons who have a more intimate knowledge of the story; those who have lived in Magodo Shangisha GRA Scheme II, Lagos, for well over two decades. The three respondents, the first of whom is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, have asked that their names should not be used. I’ll simply describe them as Respondents I, II and III.

Keep in mind as you read this, that land title in a Government Reserved Area, GRA, is supposed to be the most secure, having both the government-issued Certificate of Occupancy and the gold standard of the government seal of quality assurance.

Yet this GRA you’re going to read about – located just opposite the official seat of power of the Lagos State Government – has been invaded four times by trespassers with the aid of hoodlums abetted by an occupying police force.

This last time,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper