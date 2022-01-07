Timi Frank Flays Clearance of Suspects in Dowen College Students’ death





Political activist, Comrade Timi Frank has condemned the clearance of 10 suspects arrested in connection with the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jr.

Oromoni Jr. until his sudden illness and death was a student of Dowen College Lagos.

Frank, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement in Abuja, said the autopsy reports on which the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of Lagos State, Ms Adetutu Osinusi, based his advice to clear the suspects were not only hastily done but highly suspicious.

He called on all fathers and mothers in the country to rise up and demand justice for late Oromoni Jr and his grieving parents.

According to him, “it is Sylvester Oromoni Jr today. It can be any other person tomorrow, hence the need to join in the crusade to stamp out cruelty, barbarism and violence from our school system.”

The activist who is also the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP),…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper