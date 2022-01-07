Umahi suspends Principal Secretary over ‘negligence, dereliction of duty’





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday, suspended his Principal Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Obasi, for a period of one month.

His suspension was a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

In a statement by Dr Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, the affected Government official “has been directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Office of the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, before the close of work.”

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the suspension of the Principal Secretary (PS) to Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Obasi, for a period of one month, with immediate effect.

“The suspension is as a result of negligence and dereliction of duty.

