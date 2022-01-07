Wike gives N30m to families of slain policemen





By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike on Thursday presented N30million to the families of three police officers killed in the line of duty under the State Police Command last year.

The deceased officers, Police Inspectors Isaac Isodje, Saviour Udeh and Ebenezer Edward who served under Diobu Division were murdered by armed men while on a stop and search duty in November 2021.

Presenting the cheques on behalf of the Governor to the deceased officers’ families, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the gesture demonstrates Wike’s commitment to ensure that the families of policemen who lost their lives in the cause of serving the State were not left in misery.

“This is a token of love from Governor Wike to the families. Though money cannot replace a life, it is a way of showing love to all officers and men who serve in Rivers that the State Government will always be behind them no matter the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper