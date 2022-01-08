APC Govs not in favour of postponing National Convention, says PGF DG





By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has finished speculations that governors of the party are in favour of postponing the scheduled February National Convention of the All Progressives Congress APC, saying nothing could be farther from the truth.

Lukman stated this in a letter written to the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which was dated January 5, 2022.

The PGF DG also called for the resignation of the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC if by January 15 it is unable to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC of its plans for the convention.

He said; “APC leaders need to act decisively to ensure that the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni is implementing all agreed decisions faithfully.

“Failure of His Excellency,…





