APC national reconciliation committee meet Oyetola in Osun





Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Reconciliation Committee on Saturday arrived Osogbo, Osun state capital in a bid to reconcile warring factions in the state.

A statement issued by the media aide to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan disclosed that the team, led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, during a courtesy visit on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the Government House.

Sen. Adamu, said members of the party have come to attend to palpable contentious matters, treat petitions and elicit responses after which their report would be made in line with the directive and authority of the party at the national level.

“We have done much on the northern states and we started that of Southwest on Thursday in Lagos. Yesterday, we were in Ogun State, and today, we are in Osogbo, the Osun State capital city.

“As a matter of tradition and respect,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper