Ban of national anthem, cow meat: Don’t jeopardize your case, Wabara cautions IPOB





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka; Steve Oko, Aba; Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri & Chinonso Alozie

THE threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that the Nigerian national anthem and consumption of cow meat should be banned in the Biafra territory from April this year has attracted reactions from some people, with the respondents urging the Biafra agitators to thread softly. Those who reacted said IPOB should realize that the people of the South East have been at the receiving end since the agitation began.

In his reaction, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, cautioned that banning national anthem and consumption of Fulani cows in Biafra land might jeopardise the case of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Wabara advised members of the group against taking any action that might worsen the already precarious situation in the region.

He urged the movement to be calm in the face of the current ordeals of Kanu instead of making utterances that could further aggravate the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper