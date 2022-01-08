Brown Ebewele: A giant has gone to rest





Ebewele

By Jacob Ajom

Ebewele was a man who meant different things to those that came in contact with him. Some saw him as a no-nonsense, confrontational and abrasive man. Yet some others saw him as a kind, magnanimous and friendly individual whose primary concern was about satisfying the needs of others.

The latter group believe his altruistic nature ignited his rebellious element whenever he identified negative maneuverings by officials, who, in their bid to shortchange athletes, wanted to cut corners. Brown Ebewele would never give in to such manipulations and would fight the devil to its knees.

As an athlete, he fought and won many battles against sports officials who dreaded him. As a coach, and sports administrator, late Ebewele won many hearts as he made athletes’ welfare a priority.

According to some of his former athletes, Coach Brown saw them beyond their sporting needs. “He was a mentor, a father figure and a friend who demonstrated so much love and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper