Doyin Salami: Doubts, hopes, expectations as he joins Buhari as Chief Economic Adviser





Doyin Salami

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor, Peter Egwuatu, & Udeme Akpan

Notwithstanding the 17 months remaining for President Buhari to conclude his term, the appointment of Dr. Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP) can still yield positive impact for the economy.

This was the position of some private sector operators who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on the January 4th appointment of Salami, who has been chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) since October 2019.

According to the Presidency, Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to the President, CEAP, is expected, “to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President; closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper