Five persons injure in Kwara as Fulani herdsman clash with farmers





By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Five persons including two farmers were severely injured on Saturday when bloody clash erupted in Alapa area of Asa local government of Kwara state, between farmers and herders,when a Fulani herdsman Haruna Adamu was caught grazing on the cassava farm of Alaparo Tunde.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that Alaparo Tunde and his two sons caught the cattles grazing on their cassava farm and scuffle ensued between them and Haruna Adamu who reared the cattle.

Other enraged farmers reportedly teamed up with Alaparo and his two sons while the Fulanis around also joined forces with Haruna Adamu and it became a free for all fight with cutlass and knives freely used.

Five persons according to a reliable source sustained severe injuries before officers of Kwara State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps intervened and brought the situation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper