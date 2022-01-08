How I kidnapped my customer with help from 5 DSS officers — 42-yr-old Suspect confesses





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspect, Akeem Ogunnibi, 42, at the weekend confessed how he – with the help of Department of State Security operatives – kidnapped one businessman at Sabo identified as Bala.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode had earlier disclosed while parading the suspect that the victim, a bureau de change operator in Osogbo reported that he was whisked away from his office by gun-wielding men on December 30, 2021, around 5:30 pm.

The victim, according to the Olokode, added that he was driven to a bush path along Ilesa road and demanded ransom before he could free and upon searching him, he was dispossessed of the N204,000 on him and abandoned at the place.

Also Read:

Return Nigeria to regionalism before 2023 polls — OPC tells Buhari

Sylvester Oromoni: Aggrieved persons should visit Coroner Inquest, court — CP Lagos advises

However, Ogunnibi disclosed that he was assisted to whisk the businessman away by some operatives of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper