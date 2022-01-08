Insecurity: Man O’War inaugurates 30-man cttee for smooth running in S-west





.

By Adeola Badru

Man O’ War Nigeria yesterday, inaugurated a 30-man committee to oversee the affairs of the paramilitary organisations in the southwest region of the country.

While speaking with journalists after the event, held at the Youth Centre, Ososami, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the Southwest Regional Commander of Man O’ War, Commander Adeoye Ayoade, explained that because the National commander of the paramilitary organisation, did not want all the state commands to be in a state of vacuum, hence the need to put in place a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the command.

He charged the newly inaugurated caretaker committee for all the southwest states not to embark on any capital project that will necessitate drawing funds from the command’s account.

Adeoye warned them not to go outside the code of conduct that controls the conduct of Man O’ War.

He further urged the caretaker committee to ensure their members are carried along in all their activities,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper