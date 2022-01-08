LAMATA debunks report on plans to employ 50 drivers Warns public





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, has described as false the report making the rounds that it has commenced the process to employ 50 drivers.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communications, LAMATA, Mr. Kola Ojelabi, who debunked tgevreort Inna statement, cautioned members of the public not to fall prey to scammers.

Recall that a report had gone viral on social media urging members of the public to apply for the job.

The job description are: Mini Bus (Korope), two days on, one day off N50,000 per month for a start, 6am to 9:00pm.

While the requirements are: Applicants must have valid Driver’s License, have valid LASRI and 2 passport photographs

The announcement stated that interview is expected to start from Monday 10 to Friday January 15, 2021, commencing from 9:00am to 2.pm daily.

It listed the venue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper