Late Sylvester Oromoni: No evidence of torture, bullying, poisoning — Police





Sylvester Oromoni

•CP Odumosu insists cause of death natural

•Says aggrieved persons should go to court; Coroner Inquest begins today

By Evelyn Usman

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Friday, advised those who are not satisfied with the autopsy and toxicology reports on the late Sylvester Oromoni, to visit the Coroner Inquest which will begin today in Lagos, to express register their grievances or seek redress in the court.

He warned that the Police would not fold their hands and allow any act of omission that would threaten the peace in Lagos State

Besides, Odumosu, maintained that the command on its part had concluded the investigation into the death of the 12 -year old Junior Secondary School 2 student and found the three Housemasters and five students earlier arrested in connection with his death, not culpable of the allegation of murder.

Briefing journalists on the update of the command’s investigation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper