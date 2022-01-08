Let’s bomb our forests, kill all bandits, rebuild later – El-Rufai





•Says current ‘touch and go response’ will not help

•Presents Kaduna as the next Lagos

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The uncertainties surrounding the forthcoming general elections seem to be growing wider by the day, especially with President Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

His rejection of the Electoral Bill because of the section bothering on direct primaries which he does not agree with, has remained a subject of debates and conversations among Nigerians who hold divergent views on the matter. While some individuals hailed him for the action described as patriotic, others believe his withholding of assent to the Electoral Bill 2021, will not produce credible elections in 2023.

Among those who believe the president acted in good faith, is Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai. In his opinion, President Buhari has always been a believer in direct primaries but with what is on ground, it will not produce the desired…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper