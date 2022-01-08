Obasanjo’s ingratitude to Niger-Delta is characteristic





By Dr. Dele Shobowale

“Ingratitude is a crime more despicable than revenge; which is returning evil for evil; while ingratitude returns evil for good.” William George Jordan.

Chief Edwin Clarke and all the elders of the Niger Delta still reeling from the blow delivered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo with regard to ownership of crude oil have my sympathies. If it will help, let me inform them, as evidence will prove, that they are only the latest victims of a serial ingrate. Obasanjo seldom fails to repay evil for the good done for him by others.

He apparently enjoys hurting his benefactors; and is never remorseful when he has savaged them. I must confess that the entire altercation was amusing to me; because, Chief Clarke and the others who have reacted angrily are not aware that what he did is entirely in his character. He has exhibited it right from his early days in public service; again as facts beyond dispute will show. He is most happy when he can get…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper