On political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu matter by Ike Ekweremadu





Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution. In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures.

I recall that it was exactly Mr President’s response when I led a delegation of the South East Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016. But ultimately we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent.

So, we will keep working on a political solution, nevertheless. We will keep engaging the government, just as we will continue…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper